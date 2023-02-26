After Manish Sisodia's Arrest, BJP Hits Back On AAP Claims Of CBI Misuse

The BJP has hit out at the Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party following its claims that the Central Bureau of Investigation is being misused by the Centre, following the arrest of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. "Event management can't Save AAP from the law," said the BJP's Sambit Patra, questioning why AAP chose to withdraw the controversial liquor policy when his party questioned it.

'AAP spread liquor culture in Delhi and lost liquor money in election campaign," Mr Patra told reporters at a press conference this evening.

AAP has claimed that the arrest of Mr Sisodia this evening in connection with the now-withdrawn liquor policy, is political retaliation to its failure in getting Delhi's mandate.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, the BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "He may have done work on education. But that doesn't mean he should indulge in corruption in liquor policy".

The reference was to Mr Sisodia's education and finance portfolios, two areas that AAP cites as reason for its huge popularity. AAP has won two sweeping victories in Delhi in face of BJP challenge.

"Black day for democracy! BJP's CBI arrested the world's best education minister Manish Sisodia in a fake case, who is shaping the future of lakhs of children. The BJP has made this arrest due to political rivalry," read a rough translation of AAP's Hindi tweet after the arrest.