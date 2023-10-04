Live Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By Probe Agency In Liquor Policy Case

New Delhi:
Live: The arrest comes hours after Sanjay Singh's house was raided by the probe agency.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Liquour Policy case. The arrest comes hours after Mr Singh's house was raided by the probe agency.
Today's raids against Mr Singh come after he was named by an accused in the case - businessman Dinesh Arora - who later became an 'approver', and a font of information for the authorities.
Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED in the alleged liquor scam. Mr Sisodia was arrested in March and failed in repeated attempts to get bail.
Here are the LIVE updates on the big story:
"They Found Nothing," Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Wife To NDTV
Watch: Sanjay Singh Being Taken Out Of His Residence Ater Arrest
"Law Will Take Its Own Course": BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy
"They (AAP) Made It Seem Nobody Is As Honest As Them": BJP MP On Sanjay Singh's Arrest
Watch | Sanjay Singh's Supporters Gather Outside His House
"There've Been Thousand Raids But No Money Found": Raghav Chadha
There have been over a thousand raids, no money has ever been found
This is not a ghotala, it shows the BJP is scared, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said. BJP knows it will lose elections and that is why the raid took place today, he added.
"Truth Cannot Be Hidden": Delhi BJP Chief On Sanjay Singh's Arrest
NDTV Explainer: All You Need To Know About Delhi Liquor Policy Case
Arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case is the latest development in the investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. Here is a round-up of the case.
In November 2021, the Arvind Kejriwal government introduced a new liquor policy in the national capital. Under the policy, the government withdrew from retail sale of liquor and allowed private licensees to run stores. The move, the government said, was aimed at cracking down on black marketing, increasing government revenue and improving the overall customer experience.
Delhi Liquor Case: Sanjay Singh joins Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, Telangana politician K Kavitha, and others in being raided or arrested, or both, in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi government's now-withdrawn liquor policy.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted on the raids at Sanjay Singh's residence and said, "For the last year we have been seeing... there is noise about alleged liquor scam. More than 1000 raids have been conducted and not a single paise was recovered," Mr Kejriwal said.
Live Updates: The agency believes Sanjay Singh arranged the meeting between Dinesh Arora and Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.