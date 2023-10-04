Live Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By Probe Agency In Liquor Policy Case

Live: The arrest comes hours after Sanjay Singh's house was raided by the probe agency.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Liquour Policy case. The arrest comes hours after Mr Singh's house was raided by the probe agency.

Today's raids against Mr Singh come after he was named by an accused in the case - businessman Dinesh Arora - who later became an 'approver', and a font of information for the authorities.

Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED in the alleged liquor scam. Mr Sisodia was arrested in March and failed in repeated attempts to get bail.

Here are the LIVE updates on the big story:

Oct 04, 2023 18:38 (IST) "They Found Nothing," Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Wife To NDTV

#NDTVExclusive | "They found nothing, only seized his phone": AAP's Sanjay Singh's wife to NDTV's Sharad Sharma pic.twitter.com/HyHyZZoGqm - NDTV (@ndtv) October 4, 2023

Oct 04, 2023 18:33 (IST) Watch: Sanjay Singh Being Taken Out Of His Residence Ater Arrest



#WATCH | Delhi | AAP MP Sanjay Singh was taken away from his residence by ED officials this evening after he was arrested following the ED raid in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/swmAePusW1 - ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

Oct 04, 2023 18:25 (IST) "Law Will Take Its Own Course": BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy



#WATCH | On the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy says, "Law will take its own course. If evidence of corruption is found or there are allegations as such then the law should take its own course...There is no scope of politics here..." pic.twitter.com/AIxyoEgLLU - ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

Oct 04, 2023 18:22 (IST) "They (AAP) Made It Seem Nobody Is As Honest As Them": BJP MP On Sanjay Singh's Arrest



#WATCH | On the arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari says, "...The way they used to write letters made it seem that there was nobody as honest as them. Today, their co-accused have turned approvers...Sanjay Singh's arrest in this liquor scam shows that the flame... pic.twitter.com/OBcpIQrsmR - ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

Oct 04, 2023 18:17 (IST) Watch | Sanjay Singh's Supporters Gather Outside His House

Watch | Supporters of AAP MP Sanjay Singh gather outside his residence after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case@arvindgunasekar reports pic.twitter.com/oiFmKRfg8R - NDTV (@ndtv) October 4, 2023

Oct 04, 2023 18:06 (IST) "There've Been Thousand Raids But No Money Found": Raghav Chadha



There have been over a thousand raids, no money has ever been found This is not a ghotala, it shows the BJP is scared, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said. BJP knows it will lose elections and that is why the raid took place today, he added. #WATCH दिल्ली: AAP सांसद संजय सिंह के आवास पर ED की छापेमारी पर AAP नेता राघव चड्ढा ने कहा, "पिछले करीब 15 महीनों से भाजपा एक तथाकथित शराब घोटाले की आड़ में हम पर आरोप लगा रही है। पिछले 15 महीनों में 1 हजार जगहों पर ईडी द्वारा छापेमारी कराई गई है। कई अफसर इसमें लगे हुए हैं। 15... pic.twitter.com/LQBjD5MNNz - ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 4, 2023

Oct 04, 2023 17:58 (IST) "Truth Cannot Be Hidden": Delhi BJP Chief On Sanjay Singh's Arrest



#WATCH | On the arrest of AAP leader Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva says, "Today, one thing is clear that the truth cannot be hidden...After Sanjay Singh, it's Arvind Kejriwal. pic.twitter.com/A9jFJ1dtt3 - ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2023

Oct 04, 2023 17:54 (IST) NDTV Explainer: All You Need To Know About Delhi Liquor Policy Case



Arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case is the latest development in the investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. Here is a round-up of the case.

In November 2021, the Arvind Kejriwal government introduced a new liquor policy in the national capital. Under the policy, the government withdrew from retail sale of liquor and allowed private licensees to run stores. The move, the government said, was aimed at cracking down on black marketing, increasing government revenue and improving the overall customer experience.

Oct 04, 2023 17:52 (IST) Delhi Liquour Policy Case Sanjay Singh ED Raids: NDTV Explains - Why Was AAP's Sanjay Singh Raided In Delhi Liquor Policy Case



The Enforcement Directorate arrested Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singhon Wednesday, hours after raiding his home in Delhi over a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case that haunts the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.

Oct 04, 2023 17:51 (IST) Delhi Liquor Case: Sanjay Singh joins Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, Telangana politician K Kavitha, and others in being raided or arrested, or both, in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi government's now-withdrawn liquor policy.

Oct 04, 2023 17:46 (IST) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted on the raids at Sanjay Singh's residence and said, "For the last year we have been seeing... there is noise about alleged liquor scam. More than 1000 raids have been conducted and not a single paise was recovered," Mr Kejriwal said.