Live Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By Probe Agency In Liquor Policy Case

Sanjay Singh Arrest Live Updates: Today's raids against Mr Singh come after he was named by an accused in the case - businessman Dinesh Arora.

Live Updates: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By Probe Agency In Liquor Policy Case

Live: The arrest comes hours after Sanjay Singh's house was raided by the probe agency.

New Delhi:

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Liquour Policy case. The arrest comes hours after Mr Singh's house was raided by the probe agency. 

Today's raids against Mr Singh come after he was named by an accused in the case - businessman Dinesh Arora - who later became an 'approver', and a font of information for the authorities.

Earlier, former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED in the alleged liquor scam. Mr Sisodia was arrested in March and failed in repeated attempts to get bail.

Here are the LIVE updates on the big story:

Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
Oct 04, 2023 18:38 (IST)
"They Found Nothing," Says AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Wife To NDTV
Oct 04, 2023 18:33 (IST)
Watch: Sanjay Singh Being Taken Out Of His Residence Ater Arrest
Oct 04, 2023 18:25 (IST)
"Law Will Take Its Own Course": BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy
Oct 04, 2023 18:22 (IST)
"They (AAP) Made It Seem Nobody Is As Honest As Them": BJP MP On Sanjay Singh's Arrest
Oct 04, 2023 18:17 (IST)
Watch | Sanjay Singh's Supporters Gather Outside His House
Oct 04, 2023 18:06 (IST)
"There've Been Thousand Raids But No Money Found": Raghav Chadha

There have been over a thousand raids, no money has ever been found
This is not a ghotala, it shows the BJP is scared, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said. BJP knows it will lose elections and that is why the raid took place today, he added.
Oct 04, 2023 17:58 (IST)
"Truth Cannot Be Hidden": Delhi BJP Chief On Sanjay Singh's Arrest
Oct 04, 2023 17:54 (IST)
NDTV Explainer: All You Need To Know About Delhi Liquor Policy Case

Arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh in a money laundering case is the latest development in the investigation into the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy. Here is a round-up of the case.

In November 2021, the Arvind Kejriwal government introduced a new liquor policy in the national capital. Under the policy, the government withdrew from retail sale of liquor and allowed private licensees to run stores. The move, the government said, was aimed at cracking down on black marketing, increasing government revenue and improving the overall customer experience.
Oct 04, 2023 17:52 (IST)
Delhi Liquour Policy Case Sanjay Singh ED Raids: NDTV Explains - Why Was AAP's Sanjay Singh Raided In Delhi Liquor Policy Case

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singhon Wednesday, hours after raiding his home in Delhi over a money laundering case linked to the liquor policy case that haunts the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
Oct 04, 2023 17:51 (IST)
Delhi Liquor Case: Sanjay Singh joins Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy Manish Sisodia, Telangana politician K Kavitha, and others in being raided or arrested, or both, in connection with alleged corruption in the Delhi government's now-withdrawn liquor policy.
Oct 04, 2023 17:46 (IST)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted on the raids at Sanjay Singh's residence and said, "For the last year we have been seeing... there is noise about alleged liquor scam. More than 1000 raids have been conducted and not a single paise was recovered," Mr Kejriwal said.
Oct 04, 2023 17:45 (IST)
Live Updates: The agency believes Sanjay Singh arranged the meeting between Dinesh Arora and Manish Sisodia, who has been arrested by both the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.
.