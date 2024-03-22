2 Delhi Metro Station To Stay Shut For Now Over AAP Protests

The transporter shut down the stations following the directions from the police (Representational)

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today announced that the ITO Metro Station will remain shut until further notice. Earlier today, the DMRC had said the metro station would be shut from 8 am to 6 pm.

The DMRC also announced the closure of Lok Kalyan Marg Metro Station in view of AAP's protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The Prime Minister's official residence is on the Lok Kalyan Marg.

The transporter shut down the stations following the directions from the police.

"On advice of Delhi Police, Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station will also remain closed in addition to ITO Metro station till further notice," the DMRC posted on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)