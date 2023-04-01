Cops File 800 Page Charge Sheet In Delhi Hit And Drag Case, 117 Witnesses

The charge sheet, against the seven accused, has listed 117 witnesses.

Delhi Police today filed an 800-page charge sheet in the hit and drag case, where a young Delhi woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after being hit by a car and being dragged for 13 kilometres. The charge sheet, against the seven accused, has listed 117 witnesses.

The five men who were arrested soon after the car was tracked down -- Deepak Khanna, 26, a driver in Gramin Sewa, Amit Khanna, 25, working for SBI Cards, who was allegedly driving the car, Krishan, 27, who works for the Spanish Culture Centre, Mithun, 26, a hairdresser, and Manoj Mittal, 27, a ration shop dealer -- have been charged with sections of the law relating to murder, conspiracy to murder, destruction of evidence, and reckless driving.

Whereas Ashutosh, the car owner, and Ankush, who was initially on the run, have been charged with destruction of evidence, providing misleading information to the police, conspiracy, and shielding the accused.

Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj, and Mithun are currently under judicial custody, while Ashutosh and Ankush are out on bail.

"Based on the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused," the police said.

The Delhi Police recently invoked Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code in the case. It was initially registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and rash driving in a public way.

Five men were arrested on January 1, hours after Anjali Singh, 20, was hit by the car and dragged for 13 km. The accused drove around in the car for two hours, police said.

Anjali Singh was heading home with a friend on her scooter when she was hit by a car a little after 2 am. Her leg was caught in a wheel, and she was dragged away by the car, while her friend suffered minor injuries.

The men, allegedly drunk, came to realise that the woman was caught under the car, but they kept driving around the same area and taking multiple U-turns to shake off the body. After the body fell off, the men drove off.