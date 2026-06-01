Delhi Hikes Crop Loss Compensation By Over 50%, 10,000 Farmers To Get Relief

Nearly 10,000 farmers in Delhi will receive enhanced compensation for crop losses caused by heavy rainfall and waterlogging during the 2025 monsoon season after the Cabinet approved a hike in compensation assistance to Rs 75,000 per hectare.

The decision, taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also clears the way for the disbursal of Rs 33.32 crore in relief to affected farmers.

According to the government, crops spread across 10,977.44 acres (around 4,442 hectares) were damaged during August and September last year after continuous rainfall and overflowing drains led to widespread waterlogging in agricultural areas.

Relief Comes Nine Months After Crop Damage

The compensation package comes around nine months after heavy rainfall affected farming belts across the capital, damaging standing crops and prompting demands for financial assistance.

The government estimates that around 10,000 farmers will benefit from the decision, which relates specifically to crop losses caused by excessive rainfall and waterlogging during August and September 2025.

Compensation Increased By More Than 50%

The move marks the first major revision in Delhi's crop-loss compensation rate in more than a decade.

Under the previous policy introduced in 2015, farmers were entitled to Rs 20,000 per acre for crop losses caused by rainfall, equivalent to roughly Rs 49,421 per hectare.

The revised rate of Rs 75,000 per hectare represents an increase of more than 50 per cent over the earlier compensation amount.

Officials said the revision takes into account rising agricultural costs and the extent of losses reported during last year's monsoon.

Nearly 11,000 Acres Of Farmland Affected

Though Delhi is predominantly urban, agriculture remains a source of livelihood for thousands of families in villages located along the Yamuna floodplains and in parts of outer, northwest and southwest Delhi.

Government figures show nearly 11,000 acres of agricultural land were affected by rainfall and waterlogging during August and September 2025.

The flooding was linked to prolonged rainfall and overflowing drains, which disrupted natural drainage systems and left large areas of farmland submerged.

Revenue Survey Found Complete Crop Loss

According to the government, a survey conducted by the Revenue Department found that crop losses in the affected areas were assessed at 100 per cent.

Based on this assessment, the Cabinet approved compensation at the full revised rate of Rs 75,000 per hectare.

Under the earlier system, compensation was linked to the extent of crop loss, with full assistance payable only when losses exceeded 70 per cent.

Who Will Get The Compensation?

The assistance will be provided to recorded landowners whose agricultural land was affected by the rainfall and waterlogging.

However, company-owned land, Gram Sabha land and farmhouse plots enclosed by permanent boundary walls will not be eligible for the relief.

The government said the compensation will be disbursed to eligible beneficiaries identified through the assessment process carried out by the Revenue Department.

Rs 33 Crore Payout To Follow Cabinet Nod

The Cabinet's approval clears the way for the disbursal of Rs 33.32 crore in compensation to eligible farmers.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government had a responsibility to support farmers affected by adverse weather conditions.

"When crops are affected due to natural disasters, excessive rainfall or other adverse circumstances, it is the responsibility of the government to stand firmly with farmers and provide them timely financial assistance."

She said the enhanced assistance would help affected farmers recover losses and prepare for the next crop cycle.

"This assistance will not only provide financial support to farmers but will also enable them to prepare for the next crop and ensure continuity of agricultural activities."

For farmers affected by last year's flooding and waterlogging, the decision brings the first increase in Delhi's crop-loss compensation rate since 2015 and provides financial support ahead of the next agricultural season.