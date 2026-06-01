After Water Crisis, Delhi Plans 1,500 Rainwater Harvesting Projects Before Monsoon

Weeks after water shortages hit parts of the capital, the Delhi government has launched a pre-monsoon rainwater harvesting drive that will see 500 new structures built and 1,000 non-functional systems revived across government buildings by June 30.

The initiative, to be implemented by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), aims to improve groundwater recharge ahead of the monsoon and comes as the city looks for longer-term solutions to recurring summer water stress.

Officials say that the programme could help recharge around 733 million litres of water annually, more than 73 crore litres, by capturing rainwater that would otherwise flow into drains.

After Summer Water Stress, Focus Shifts To Recharge

The announcement comes after several parts of Delhi reported water shortages during the peak summer months, bringing water availability and conservation measures back into focus.

Delhi relies heavily on water from neighbouring states and the Yamuna to meet its daily demand. Every summer, rising temperatures and growing demand put pressure on the city's water resources, prompting renewed discussions on groundwater recharge and rainwater conservation.

Officials say the latest initiative is aimed at improving the city's ability to capture and store rainwater during the upcoming monsoon season.

500 New Structures, 1,000 Defunct Systems To Be Revived

According to the Delhi Jal Board, the first phase of the campaign includes the construction of 500 new rainwater harvesting structures and the restoration of 1,000 existing systems that are no longer functional.

The plan will cover buildings belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Directorate of Education and other government departments.

Rainwater harvesting has been mandatory in Delhi for plots measuring 100 square metres and above since 2001. However, many systems installed over the years have fallen into disrepair due to inadequate maintenance.

Currently, around 7,596 of Delhi's 9,148 government buildings are equipped with rainwater harvesting systems. Officials said a key objective of the exercise is to ensure existing infrastructure is functioning before the arrival of the monsoon.

June 30 Deadline Before Monsoon Gains Pace

The Delhi Jal Board has set a June 30 target for completion of the first phase of the project.

Officials said tenders are being invited immediately, while work orders are expected to be issued in the first week of June.

The timeline is intended to ensure that both new and restored systems are operational in time to capture rainfall during the monsoon season.

Government Targets Over 73 Crore Litres In Groundwater Recharge

Based on the rooftop area covered under the initiative and Delhi's average annual rainfall, officials estimate the project could help recharge around 733 million litres of water every year.

The government says improving groundwater recharge is a key objective as concerns over declining groundwater levels continue to be raised in several parts of the city.

The initiative also comes amid a broader push by agencies across Delhi to improve water conservation measures and revive water bodies.

Online Portal To Track Installations And Compliance

To monitor implementation, the Delhi Jal Board is developing a dedicated online portal to track rainwater harvesting systems across the city.

Officials said the platform will monitor installations, compliance and maintenance while providing information related to rainwater harvesting infrastructure in Delhi.

The board has also empanelled 59 service providers for installation and maintenance work across the National Capital Territory.

"Every Drop Of Rain That Falls On Delhi Is A Valuable Resource" : Minister

Delhi Water Minister Parvesh Verma said water conservation should be treated as a continuous effort rather than a seasonal exercise.

"Water conservation cannot remain a seasonal discussion. It has to become a continuous movement. Every drop of rain that falls on Delhi is a valuable resource, and our responsibility is to ensure that it is conserved and returned to the ground instead of being wasted."

He said the campaign would focus on both building new infrastructure and restoring existing systems.

"This campaign is not just about building new structures. It is equally about reviving the infrastructure that already exists and ensuring that government institutions lead by example. The upcoming monsoon presents an important opportunity to recharge Delhi's groundwater reserves, and we are determined to make the most of it."

Can Rainwater Help Ease Delhi's Water Challenges?

Mr Verma said long-term water security would require a combination of conservation measures, efficient water management and public participation.

"The Delhi Government is committed to creating a sustainable and water-secure future for the city. Rainwater Harvesting is one of the most effective tools available to us, and this initiative reflects our resolve to strengthen groundwater resources and make Delhi more resilient to future water challenges."