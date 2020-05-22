Court Seeks NIA Reply On Bhima-Koregaon Case Accused's Interim Bail Plea On Medical Grounds

Gautam Navlakha had surrendered before the National Investigation Agency in April.(FILE)

The Delhi High Court Friday sought NIA's response on a plea by civil rights activist Gautam Navlakha seeking interim bail in the Bhima Koregaon violence case on the ground that due to his advanced age, he was vulnerable of catching virus in prison during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Anup J Bhambhani, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, issued notice to the NIA on the plea and asked the agency to file its response and listed the matter for further hearing on May 27.

Navlakha had surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on April 14 in pursuance to the Supreme Court's direction. He is presently lodged in Tihar jail.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the NIA, opposed the plea saying the grounds in the interim bail were rejected by the Supreme Court when Navlakh had sought extension of his protection from arrest on grounds of ongoing pandemic.

Navlakha, 67, said he is lodged in Tihar jail during a period where the entire nation is gripped with the threat of contracting the highly contagious and deadly COVID-19 virus.

The plea said given his advanced age, he is vulnerable to catching any infections/virus, especially in a crowded environment like prison.

"The applicant is a senior citizen suffering from Colonic Polyposis, Chronic Gastritis and lactose intolerance, which can be controlled only through timely and regular medication and a very controlled diet.

"Furthermore, while he was in NIA's custody during interrogation, he was diagnosed by high blood pressure by the doctor at Safdarjung Hospital, which condition all the more increases the risk of his morbidity," it said.

On March 16, the top court had dismissed his anticipatory bail and had granted three weeks time to surrender. On April 8, he again moved the Supreme Court seeking time to surrender citing the coronavirus pandemic. The Top court had asked him to surrender in one week.

