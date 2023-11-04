Court Fines Centre For Delaying 96-Year-Old Freedom Fighter's Pension For 4 Decades

The High Court imposed the cost and said it be paid within 6 weeks from today (Representational)

The Delhi High Court has recently imposed a fine of Rs. 20,000 on the Central Government for the "lackadaisical approach" in paying pension to a 96-year-old freedom fighter and making him wait for 40 years.

Justice Subramonium Prasad while disposing of the plea of Uttam Lal Singh expressed his displeasure on the state's sad affair. The High Court imposed the cost and said it be paid to the petitioner within 6 weeks from today.

The High Court also directed to release Mr Singh's Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension from 1980 with an interest at the rate of 6 per cent per annum within 12 weeks.

"The 'Swatantrata Sainik Samman Pension' Scheme was announced by the Government of India to honour the freedom fighters who gave their sweat and blood to secure the freedom of the country. A 96-year-old freedom fighter has been made to run from pillar to post to get his rightful pension," Justice Prasad observed in the judgement passed on November 2.

Justice Prasad observed, "The instant Writ Petition reflects the complete sad state of affairs. A 96-year-old Freedom Fighter has been made to wait for over 40 years for his pension."

The bench noted that the Government of Bihar has recommended the case of the Petitioner and has sent the original documents to the Central Government and the same has been lost by the Central Government.

The bench further noted that the Government of Bihar on 14.07.2022, had again verified that the petitioner's name.

The court expressed its displeasure and said, " It is painful to see the way in which the freedom fighters are being treated and the insensitivity shown by the Union of India towards freedom fighter who has fought for the independence of the country."

"The inaction of the Central Government is actually an insult to the freedom fighter who was declared as a proclaimed offender and probably his entire land would have been attached in the proceedings initiated by the British Government. The very spirit of the Pension Scheme is being defeated by the stonewall approach of the Government of India which cannot be appreciated by this Court," Justice Prasad said.

The petitioner filed a petition through advocate Anwar Ali Khan. It was stated by Advocate I C Mishra that the petitioner herein was born on 01.01.1927.

He participated in the Quit India Movement and other Movements associated with the Freedom struggle.

