Delhi High Court Asks Hospital To Treat Ill Child In Economically Weak Section

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed a private hospital to provide medical treatment under the EWS category to a 12-year-old boy in dire need of a ventilator bed after he fell from a building.

The high court noted the boy's father was a daily wager and faced enormous challenges in finding a ventilator bed at any government hospital in the capital following which the minor was taken to the private hospital.

The court took suo motu cognisance of a newspaper report which said 12-year-old Rishabh Singh Parihar fell from the first floor his building on August 19 and was admitted to Shree Aggarsain International Hospital in Rohini.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora, which spoke to the child's uncle over a phone call, was initially considering moving the boy to a government hospital.

However, noting the progress in the child's medical condition, the court decided not to shift him from the current facility.

The court further made it clear till the next date, the hospital will not demand money and continue to treat the child properly.

"The child shall be considered in the EWS category and no payment shall be demanded by the hospital from the parents of the child till the next date of hearing. Issue notice to the hospital. On the next date, the hospital may make its submissions," the bench said, posting the matter for September 2.

The order would be communicated to the head of the hospital.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, who was appointed amicus curiae by the court in another case relating to the implementation of the Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), said in the EWS category, the criteria deserves to be increased in the case of hospitals for most private hospitals did not properly extend medical facility to the category though under a binding obligation.

The news report claimed a few days into his treatment at the government hospital, the child complained of severe headache, nose bleeding and vomiting and was rushed to the private hospital.

The report said the family tried to get an admission in Ambedkar Hospital but was turned down twice and was asked to go to hospitals such as G B Pant or Safdarjung.

The child's father was caught between mounting medical bills and the absence of support in government hospitals.

He said he earns a few thousand rupees a month and has already spent Rs 2 lakh on his son's treatment after borrowing money.

Recently, the Delhi government health secretary informed the high court that once the HMIS was fully implemented, ICU bed availability would begin in real time.

