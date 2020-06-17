Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for coronavirus.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has tested positive for coronavirus. He took a second test today after his fever worsened. The minister's first test had come negative yesterday.

"The symptoms are like coronavirus so the doctors have decided on a second test," sources had said earlier.

Earlier today, his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) colleague Atishi also said she had tested positive for coronavirus.

Last week, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tested negative for coronavirus after he went into self-isolation at his home. He had a bout of fever and throat pain.

Satyendar Jain had attended a meeting on Sunday, which featured Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Arvind Kejriwal and his Deputy Manish Sisodia. The meeting was held to discuss the national capital's response to coronavirus.

Mr Jain was admitted to Delhi's Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty hospital on Monday night with high fever and complaints of breathing trouble.

In a tweet on Tuesday, the 55-year-old Aam Aadmi Party leader -- -- who attended a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday -- wrote: "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated (sic)".