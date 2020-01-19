Delhi Government 'Trying To Save' Nirbhaya Case Convicts, Alleges BJP

AAP in stalling the justice for which Nirbhaya's family, Manoj Tiwari said (File)

The BJP on Sunday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of "trying to save" the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case instead of ensuring justice to her family.

At a press conference held at the party headquarters here, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari also condemned the suggestion made by senior lawyer Indira Jaising to pardon the Nirbhaya convicts, and questioned her links with the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Mr Tiwari also referred to Ms Jaising's representations of the Kejriwal government in the past as he sought to put the AAP dispensation in the dock over her remarks.

The Tihar prison comes under the Delhi government, and the convicts, who should have been informed about the 2017 verdict soon after, were informed two years later in 2019, Mr Tiwari claimed.

"It shows that first the AAP-led government delayed the hanging and now trying to save the four convicts," he alleged.

And, then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia holds a press conference to say, "police are delaying" the proceedings, he said.

"No political party in the country has done something like this, as the AAP in stalling the justice for which Nirbhaya's family has been waiting for eight years," Mr Tiwari said.

A 23-year-old paramedic student, who came to be known as Nirbhaya (fearless), was gang-raped and brutally assaulted on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012, in a moving bus in south Delhi by six persons, including the four death row convicts, before being thrown out on the road.

She did a fortnight later at a hospital in Singapore.

Nirbhaya's father on Saturday had said Ms Jaising should be "ashamed" of herself for suggesting pardoning the four convicts in his daughter's gruesome gangrape case and said his family isn't as "large-hearted" as Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

He also demanded an apology from Ms Jaising, who is known for her stand against capital punishment.

In a tweet on Friday, Ms Jaising has said, while she fully identifies with the pain of Nirbhaya's mother, she urges her "to follow the example of Sonia Gandhi who forgave Nalini and said she didn't not (did not) want the death penalty for her".

"We are with you but against death penalty," she said.