Delhi Government Issues Advisory After Over 100 Schools Receive Bomb Threat

As per Delhi police, a total of 131 schools in Delhi received threat emails on Wednesday.

After several schools in Delhi-NCR received "hoax" bomb threats on Wednesday, the Delhi government issued an advisory urging them to timely check their official emails and inform the authorities regarding any impending threat.

"School Administrators/Managers/Heads of Government/Government Aided and Unaided Recognised Schools under the Directorate of Education, GNCT Delhi, should ensure that emails/messages received on the official email ID of the school at any time of the day (before, during, or after school hours) are checked timely," the advisory read.

Further, the advisory stated that if anything unwanted is noticed, then the same should be informed immediately to the concerned DDE (District/ Zone) and the Delhi Police.

"The school authorities should inform parents and concerned law enforcement authorities to initiate appropriate measures regarding the safety and security of the students in the event of any impending threats or challenges, well in time," it said.

Earlier, sources in the Delhi Police revealed that the email used to threaten over 100 Delhi-NCR schools in the early hours of Wednesday contained the word 'Swaraiim', which is an Arabic word used by the Islamic State since 2014 to spread Islamist propaganda.

According to the sources, the email ID from which Delhi NCR schools were sent the threat letter is 'sawariim@mail.ru.'

As per the sources, the Delhi Police is investigating if there is a conspiracy by any organisation behind these threatening emails.

As per Delhi police, a total of 131 schools in Delhi received threat emails on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an official statement saying that the email appeared to be a 'hoax'.

"There is no need to panic. The mail appears to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol," the official release from the MHA read.