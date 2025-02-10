Advertisement
Delhi Government Declares Ravidas Jayanti On February 12 As Holiday

The restricted holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti declared in November 2024 has been cancelled, it said.

Read Time: 1 min
Delhi Government Declares Ravidas Jayanti On February 12 As Holiday
New Delhi:

The Delhi government Monday declared Ravidas Jayanti on February 12 as a holiday, according to an official notification.

The notification issued by the general administration department said, "The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is pleased to declare Wednesday, February 12, 2025, as a holiday in all government offices, autonomous bodies and public undertakings of the Delhi government, on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti".

The restricted holiday on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti declared in November 2024 has been cancelled, it said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

