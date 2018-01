The National Capital once again woke up to blinding fog resulting in disruption of the transport services. 62 trains have been delayed, 20 rescheduled and 18 others cancelled.Yesterday it was announced that a device to track railway signals and the situation on the tracks will soon be installed in railway engines to help the trains move safely even during the winter fog in North India. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had also assured that the safety of passengers and timely arrival and departure of trains are the top priorities.Delhi experienced the coldest day of the season yesterday with temperatures dropping as low as 5 degrees Celsius. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius and 6 degrees Celsius today.