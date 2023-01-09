Dense Fog In Delhi Pulls Visibility Down To Minimum

Early this morning, vehicles on Delhi's were seen moving slowly with hazard lights on

Dense fog conditions in Delhi and other parts of north India brought visibility down to a minimum this morning, delaying at least 29 trains.

Early this morning, vehicles on the national capital's streets were seen moving slowly through the fog cover with hazard lights on. In the early hours, authorities of Delhi airport put out a fog alert, saying low visibility procedures are in progress.

Data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) pointed to foggy conditions across north India. Punjab's Bhatinda reported 'zero' visibility, according to the weather department's data late last night.

The IMD this morning tweeted a satellite image of the fog cover that extended from Punjab and northwest Rajasthan to Uttar Pradesh, covering Haryana and Delhi.

The weather office had Saturday predicted that cold day conditions are likely to continue over northwest India for the next two days.

The dense fog conditions come amid a cold wave in the capital and other parts of north India. Delhi yesterday recorded a temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius -- the second-lowest in the last decade.