'Dilli Ne Pukara': AAP Celebrates Exit Polls With Arvind Kejriwal Pic

Delhi assembly election 2020: AAP posted a photo of Arvind Kejriwal after the exit poll results.

With exit polls predicting a comfortable win for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi assembly election, the party did a little whoop-de-doo on Twitter with a syrupy photo of its chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Bowed in front of a large crowd, the picture shows the Delhi Chief Minister being showered in adulation with the caption "Dilli Ne Pukara (Delhi Has Called)."

Exit polls for the Delhi assembly election on Saturday forecast a comfortable victory for the ruling Aam Aadmi Party despite a likely rise in tally for the BJP in the 70-member house.

The India Today-Axis exit poll said the AAP is expected to win 59-68 seats and the BJP will get 2-11.

The Times Now-Ipsos exit poll predicted that Mr Kejriwal will retain his job with the AAP winning 44 seats against 26 for the BJP.

The Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat survey gave the AAP 48-61 seats and the BJP 9-21 seats.

The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero predicted 54 seats for the AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The exit polls predicted little improvement in the fortunes of the Congress which could not get a single seat in the 2015 polls.

The AAP had scored an overwhelming victory in the 2015 polls, winning 67 seats and reducing the BJP to three.