The anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest will be shifted from gate number 4 of Jamia Millia Islamia to gate 7.

Jamia Students Shift Anti-CAA Protest Venue Ahead Of Delhi Elections

Protests have erupted across India over the Citizenship Amendment Act. (Reuters)

New Delhi:

Ahead of the voting for the Delhi Assembly elections on Saturday, the road outside gate number 7 of Jamia Millia Islamia has been cleared and the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest has been shifted to gate number 4.

This decision was taken due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct in view of polling in the national capital.

On Thursday, the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) had announced that their protest, which was being held at gate number 7 of the university, will be shifted to the gate number 4. However, the JCC had said the protest will be conducted at the gate no 7 of the varsity from February 9, a day after the elections. 

"Respecting the Model Code of Conduct that prohibits canvassing by political parties within 100 meters of a polling station, we have decided to move our protest to the gate no 4 of the university, even though we are not a political party," JCC had said in a statement.

"It is only for February 7 and 8 and the protest shall continue at the gate no 7, from February 9 onwards," it added.

This comes after the varsity administration wrote to the students and asked them to consider the Delhi Police's request to clear gate number 7. 

The protests have been going on in and around the university premises since the passage of the citizenship law in December last year.

An incident of firing had taken place near gate number five of the university on Sunday night. No injuries were reported in the incident

