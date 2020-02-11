Election Results 2020: Shiv Sena, NCP Hail AAP Victory In Delhi

Election result: NCPs Nawab Malik said the people of Delhi have resoundingly defeated BJP's "arrogance".

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) impending victory in Delhi Assembly polls is the result of solid and visible development works carried out at the ground level for the people of the national capital, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in Maharashtra said here on Tuesday.

Hailing AAP for its impressive election performance, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik said that the people of Delhi have resoundingly defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s "arrogance".

"Politics of hatred and division has been rejected and unity and brotherhood has won. The politics of sheer arrogance has been defeated and the people of Delhi have won," said Mr Malik.

He said that during the campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to the people of Delhi to vote against the "anti-national forces".

"The people of Delhi have bowed before Modiji's call. They have declared BJP as 'anti-national' now," Mr Malik said.

Senior Shiv Sena leader and state minister Anil Parab said that the people of Delhi have backed the development works of AAP and voted for the party.

"Despite deploying top leaders in the poll campaign, the BJP has been decisively rejected in Delhi as the people have voted on the issue of development only," Mr Parab said.

Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said that though the party did not fare as expected, it has improved upon its previous tally.

