'Won't Be Surprised If Arvind Kejriwal...': Kapil Mishra's Poll Warning

Delhi Results: The counting for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will take place on Tuesday (File)

A day before the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly election, BJP candidate Kapil Mishra on Monday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying he could lose election from the New Delhi constituency.

"The people's mandate is with the BJP. We know the reality as we have worked on the ground. I must say, there is nothing to be surprised if Kejriwal gets defeated from the New Delhi constituency," he said.

Kapil Mishra was a minister in Arvind Kejriwal's cabinet. After he fell out with him, he joined the BJP.

"It is worrying that AAP is raising fingers on the Election Commission and electronic voting machines. This is because they know the mood of the people of Delhi and realised that BJP is going to win and form the government in the national capital," he said.

BJP candidate Sunil Yadav is contesting against Mr Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency.

Earlier in the day, Mr Mishra declared that he would not contest another election if he lost.

"Gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda and the entire organisation for reposing their faith in me. Kejriwal will lose New Delhi, that is for sure. If I lose, I will never contest another election and will associate myself only with organisational work," he tweeted.

"Arvind Kejriwal knows he is losing his election that is why he has started preparing the ground to blame EVMs on February 11," he said in another tweet.

The counting for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi will take place on Tuesday.