'Delhi Has Given A Good Gift': Arvind Kejriwal's Wife On Her Birthday

Delhi Election Results 2020: Arvind Kejriwal's family was at the AAP office during the counting.

If there is one family in the capital that is the happiest as Delhi votes were counted on Tuesday, it is perhaps the Kejriwals. Arvind Kejriwal's stunning return to power would have been one of the best birthday "gifts" for Sunita Kejriwal who turned 54 the same day.

"I had believed that there will be victory and a good one at that. The people of Delhi have given a good gift," Sunita Kejriwal, who was earlier seen cutting a birthday cake, told NDTV in an interview along with her children Ankita and Harshit.

Mr Kejriwal's family - wife, his father and two children - was present at the Aam Aadmi Party office as counting of votes for the assembly election was underway.

Sunita Kejriwal had campaigned for Arvind Kejriwal before the Delhi election. (PTI)

Sunita Kejriwal had campaigned for her husband before the Delhi election, going from door-to-door with AAP workers. Asked if she would enter politics full-time, Ms Kejriwal said, "No (on plans of joining politics). The support system needs to be strong too."

Sunita Kejriwal took voluntary retirement from the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) in 2016, after serving for nearly 22 years in the Income Tax department. She and Mr Kejriwal were batchmates.

On attacks by BJP leaders who called her husband a "terrorist", she had said, "We obviously felt bad hearing such things. But it was part of the fight. It felt like we were fighting in a battle."

"When we were in the field, it felt as if the victory would be easy. But what we saw on TV and social media, and the comments made by BJP leaders made us feel like they could mess things up. There was some anxiety," Ms Kejriwal said.

Both the Kejriwal children are IIT (Indian Institutes of Technology) products. While Ankita Kejriwal graduated from IIT-Delhi and is working with an MNC, Pulkit Kejriwal cleared the entrance exam last year and joined IIT-Delhi last year.

"I did feel sad when such statements were made. But we had to progress. All the negativity would erase whenever we stepped out on to the field and met people," Harshita Kejriwal told NDTV.

"Wherever we went, the environment was very positive They said, 'You don't need to come to campaign, we are with you'," Pulkit Kejriwal, who used to campaign for his father after his classes and on the weekends, said.