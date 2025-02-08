Congress To Open Account In Delhi After 2 Ducks? Early Trends Show Party Leading In 1 Seat

Counting of votes for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies is underway with the latest trends showing that Congress may finally open its account after drawing consecutive zeroes in the last two elections. According to the available trends, the party is currently leading from the Badli seat, which was previously held by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress' Delhi unit president Devender Yadav is pitted against AAP's Ajesh Yadav and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Deepak Chaudhary in the northwest Delhi constituency.

The Congress, which ruled the national capital for 15 years until 2013, had made an all-out effort to regain its foothold in city politics with senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding multiple rallies before the polls.

Several exit polls had predicted a hat-trick of zeroes for Congress.

The last time Congress opened its account in Delhi was in the 2013 assembly elections when it won eight seats. The party had secured a vote share of 24.55 per cent, while the BJP got a 33.07 per cent vote share and the AAP 29.49 per cent.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in 2013, received 31 seats, five seats less than the required majority in the 70-member house.

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP bagged 28 seats and joined hands with the Congress to form a government. Their alliance, however, only lasted 49 days.

AAP vs BJP In Delhi Assembly Polls

The ruling AAP is eyeing a fourth straight win, while the BJP is looking for a comeback after 1998.

As per the latest trends, there is a neck-and-neck fight between the AAP and the BJP. Both parties are currently leading in 21 seats.

AAP's top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Chief Minister Atishi, are trailing from their respective seats.

The AAP, if voted to power, will form the government for the fourth consecutive time and will break the Congress' record of a 15-year run in the national capital.

Exit polls, however, gave the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been in power in Delhi since 2015.