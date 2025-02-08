Delhi Election Results: BJP Ahead, AAP Trails In Early Leads

The BJP is ahead of the AAP in early leads as the counting of votes began for the Delhi Assembly elections today. Exit polls had shown a BJP victory in the polls as the AAP eyes a hat-trick in the national capital.

The AAP first came to power in Delhi in 2013, winning 28 seats, but the government lasted just 49 days. In the 2015 elections, the party won a record 67 seats. In the 2020 polls, AAP won 62 seats.

Chanakya Strategies forecast AAP would get 25-28 seats, while the BJP would get 39-44 and the Congress up to three seats. DV Research predicted the AAP would win 26-34, BJP 36-44 and the Congress 0.

The ruling AAP is eyeing a fourth straight win, while the BJP is looking for a comeback after 1998 while the Congress is struggling to reclaim its legacy.

The turnout in the 2020 Delhi assembly election stood at 62.82 per cent, 4.65 per cent lower than 67.47 per cent in 2015.

Counting of votes for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies began amid tight security at 19 locations across the national capital today.