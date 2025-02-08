Advertisement

As BJP Crosses Majority, Delhi Unit Head Answers 'Chief Minister' Question

Delhi assembly election result: Initial counting trends on the Election Commission website showed that the BJP was leading in 32 assembly seats while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP was ahead in 14.

Read Time: 2 mins
Delhi assembly election result: Virendra Sachdeva said the leads are as per their "expectation"
New Delhi:

With the early trends showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading over the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the party's Delhi unit president Virendra Sachdeva today said the leads are as per their "expectation".

“The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome,” he told reporters after offering prayers at Connaught Place's Hanuman Temple.

"Our party workers have worked hard. This victory will be the victory of our top leadership. We have contested the election based on the issues of Delhi - but Arvind Kejriwal tried to deviate from the issues," he said.

Asked about the BJP's chief ministerial face, Mr Sachdeva said the party's central leadership will make the decision.

AAP vs BJP In Delhi Assembly Polls

The early trends show that the AAP's political dominance in Delhi may be dented by the BJP, which is eyeing to return to power for the first time since 1998.

According to the latest trends being run by television channels, the BJP is ahead in 46 seats, well above the majority mark of 36. 

The AAP was ahead in 24 seats and the Congress, which ruled Delhi from 1998 to 2013, in one.

Virendra Sachdeva, BJP, Delhi Assembly Elections
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.