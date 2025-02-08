"Megalomaniac": Congress Leader Jabs Arvind Kejriwal As AAP Set To Lose Delhi

Votes for Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies are being counted today and the latest trends show that the Congress - which ruled the national capital for 15 years until 2013 - may not be able to open its account for the third consecutive time.

Speaking to NDTV, Congress national spokesperson Shama Mohamed said the party has "at least" increased its "vote share".

She also slammed her ally and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal for his "megalomaniac behaviour".

"In the Haryana (assembly) elections, they (AAP) had 1.5 per cent of vote share. Arvind (Kejriwal) should have said 'You are our ally, we are not getting into Haryana. We want you to fight and defeat the BJP'. But what does he do? 'I want to fight. We will also fight every seat'. He could have sacrificed but it is always the Congress party sacrificing for everybody else," she said.

"We understood his true colours, about his megalomaniac behaviour," Ms Mohamed said.

The Congress party has always accommodated its allies - whether it is the DMK, Shiv Sena (UBT), the Samajwadi Party or the AAP, she said.

The Congress and the AAP, despite contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in an alliance in Delhi, fought the Haryana Assembly elections last year separately.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party was seen to have played spoilsport for the Congress in at least half a dozen of Haryana's 90 Assembly seats.

The Congress eventually ended up winning in just 37 constituencies and the BJP clinched a historic third consecutive election.

Another Wipeout For Congress In Delhi Polls?

According to the available trends, the Congress, which was leading in the early rounds of counting from the Badli seat, is trailing in all Delhi constituencies. The party had made an all-out effort to regain its foothold in city politics with senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding multiple poll rallies.

Several exit polls had also predicted a hat-trick of zeroes for Congress.

The last time the party opened its account in Delhi was in the 2013 assembly elections when it won eight seats. The party had secured a vote share of 24.55 per cent, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got a 33.07 per cent vote share and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 29.49 per cent.

The BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party in 2013, received 31 seats, five seats less than the required majority in the 70-member house.

The AAP bagged 28 seats and joined hands with the Congress to form a government. Their alliance, however, only lasted 49 days.

As per the latest counting trends on the Election Commission website, the BJP was leading in 41 assembly seats while the AAP was ahead in 29.