"Setback For AAP, Will Continue Fight Against BJP": Atishi On Delhi Loss

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi today said the loss for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the assembly elections was a "setback", but vowed to continue the "war" against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which clinched a huge victory in the national capital after nearly three decades.

Speaking to reporters after retaining the Kalkaji seat, she thanked the people of her constituency for "showing trust" in her.

"We accept the people's mandate. I have won but it's not the time to celebrate but to continue the 'war' against the BJP," she said.

#WATCH | On #DelhiElection2025, outgoing CM & AAP leader Atishi says, "I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team who worked against 'baahubal'. We accept the people's mandate. I have won but it's not a time to celebrate but continue the 'war'… pic.twitter.com/1KfKmfh2dt — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2025

Ms Atishi managed to hold on to the south Delhi seat despite shock defeats of top AAP leaders, including party chief Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The 43-year-old leader, who won the seat in 2020, defeated BJP's former MP Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress's Alka Lamba.

She became the Chief Minister after Mr Kejriwal stepped down when he got bail in a corruption case linked to Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy.

The BJP, which has been out of power in the capital since 1998, is set for a comprehensive victory. The party has so far won 17 seats and is leading in 30, according to the latest trends available on the Election Commission website.

The AAP, which was formed in 2012 and overthrew the 15-year rule of the Congress, led by three-time Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, in 2013, has now been reduced to 11 seats.

The Congress has drawn a blank again, completing a hat-trick of ducks since 2015.