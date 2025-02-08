Delhi Election Results LIVE: Manish Sisodia Concedes, Loses From Jangpura Seat

Manish Sisodia, Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and the Number 2 in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has conceded defeat in the Jangpura Assembly seat. Mr Sisodia had shifted to the Jangpura seat in this election after winning from east Delhi's Patparganj thrice in a row.

Conceding his loss, Mr Sisodia said BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah, who is set to win Jangpura this time, will address people's concerns. Asked what was behind his defeat, he replied that he would analyse the results and come to a conclusion. "Party workers fought well; we all did hard work. People have supported us as well. But, I lost by 600 votes. I congratulate the candidate who won. I hope he will work for the constituency," he said.

Mr Sisodia was credited with the overhaul of Delhi's government schools in the first term of the AAP government. The second term, however, proved tough for him. He was arrested in February 2023 amid allegations of corruption in Delhi's now-scrapped liquor policy. Soon after, he resigned as Deputy Chief Minister and gave up his other portfolios. After nearly one-and-a-half years in jail, the Supreme Court granted him bail. Following his release, Mr Sisodia said he would return to the government only after the verdict in the 'people's court'.

The senior AAP leader changed his seat from Patparganj to Jangpura this time. The BJP had then alleged that he was fleeing from the east Delhi seat because he sensed public disappointment. The AAP then fielded IAS coach-turned-politician Avadh Ojha in Patparganj. Mr Ojha, too, has lost the election.