Delhi Election Results LIVE: "Development Won, Good Governance Won": PM Modi On BJP's Big Win In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party's big win in the 2025 Delhi Assembly election, declaring in a post on X that "development (and) good governance won".

"My salute and congratulations to all my brothers and sisters for giving a historic victory to BJP... I am very grateful to all of you from the bottom of my heart..." Mr Modi said in Hindi, "We guarantee that we will leave no stone unturned to ensure the all-round development of Delhi, and to make the lives of its people better... will also ensure Delhi plays an important role in building a developed India."

"I am very proud of all my workers of BJP who worked day and night for this massive mandate. Now we will be even more strongly dedicated to serving the people of Delhi," the Prime Minister said.

जनशक्ति सर्वोपरि!



विकास जीता, सुशासन जीता।



दिल्ली के अपने सभी भाई-बहनों को @BJP4India को ऐतिहासिक जीत दिलाने के लिए मेरा वंदन और अभिनंदन! आपने जो भरपूर आशीर्वाद और स्नेह दिया है, उसके लिए आप सभी का हृदय से बहुत-बहुत आभार।



दिल्ली के चौतरफा विकास और यहां के लोगों का जीवन उत्तम... — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 8, 2025

Home Minister and Mr Modi's second-in-command, Amit Shah, also posted on X, declaring the PM "is in the heart of Delhi" and that voters had destroyed Mr Kejriwal's 'sheeshmahal', the BJP's pejorative for lavish renovations to the bungalow occupied by the former Chief Minister. "Delhi has taught a lesson to those who break promises... it will set an example for those who make false promises," Mr Shah said.

The BJP today stormed back to power in the national capital - for the first time in over two decades - after routing the outgoing ruling party, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party.

Mr Modi's party raced into a massive early lead as votes began to be counted this morning, registering leads in 50 of Delhi's 70 seats before the AAP fought back a little. But by 2.30pm, with over 85 per cent of the votes counted, the contest was settled; the saffron party was leading in 48 seats and the AAP 22.

For context, the AAP won 67 seats in the 2015 election and 62 in 2020.

For further context, the BJP won just three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020.

The vote share gap, between the AAP and BJP, in 2020 was 15 per cent, a gap overhauled by courting middle-class voters with the income tax rebate hike and women with direct cash transfers.

The Prime Minister's tweet landed on X minutes after Mr Kejriwal - who also lost his New Delhi Assembly seat, to the BJP's Parvesh Verma - conceded defeat in a brief video statement.

"The results of the Delhi election were declared today... and we accept the people's verdict. The people's decision is paramount. I congratulate the BJP on its victory, and I hope that it lives up to the hopes and expectations of the people who have given them a majority," Mr Kejriwal said.

Outgoing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has also reacted to the AAP's defeat, which threatens to bring the curtains down on the political future of the party, if not that of Mr Kejriwal.

Coming into this election, Arvind Kejriwal was battling a image crisis fueled, in part, by his alleged involvement in the liquor excise policy scam, and also repeated attacks from the BJP on various issues, from Delhi's crumbling infrastructure to the annual air quality crisis and the Yamuna water row.

Mr Kejriwal also spent six months in Delhi's Tihar Jail following his arrest in the liquor policy case; taken into custody in March last year, he was only granted bail by the Supreme Court in September.

Eventually, the combination of corruption allegations, poor governance, and failure to fulfill poll promises, including cleaning the Yamuna River, proved to be too much for Delhi's voters to bear.

Political analysts told NDTV the AAP's defeat - resounding though it is - was built on a platform of women and middle-class voters, both of whom had voted for Mr Kejriwal in the previous two elections.