"Have To Free Delhi From Lies And Loot": PM Modi Targets AAP At Poll Rally

False promises, lies and loot is how Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the Arvind Kejriwal-led ruling Aam Aadmi Party or AAP in Delhi, promising to free the national capital from such ills at a poll rally in the city on Friday.

Delhi goes to polls on February 5. The votes will be counted on February 8.

"The AAP is spending on advertisements rather than infrastructural developments. They don't care about the interests of the poor or the middle class," said PM Modi at Dwarka poll rally, adding, "We have to together free Delhi from "jhooth" (lies) and "loot"."

The AAP has been in power in the national capital since 2013.

PM Modi showcased the recently inaugurated Yashobhoomi convention centre, terming it a glimpse of the BJP's vision for a modern Delhi.

"The BJP wants to make Delhi modern and a glimpse of that can be seen in Dwarka after the Centre constructed the majestic Yashobhoomi here," he said.

Accusing the AAP of turning Delhi into a "political ATM" to fund its ambitions in other states, PM Modi said, "AAP-da (AAP disaster) has looted Delhi's money and is using it to expand its politics elsewhere. They are taking money out of Delhiites' pockets."

The Prime Minister accused AAP of engaging in constant fights instead of focusing on governance.

"Over the past years, they have only been fighting - with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and with the Centre. If such people continue to rule Delhi, the city will keep lagging behind," he warned.

PM Modi assured the people that a BJP government in Delhi would take tough action against corruption.

"As soon as the BJP forms government here, there will be a stricter crackdown on AAP-da's corruption," he said, adding that the incumbent party had been trying to suppress a damning Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

"In the first session of the Vidhan Sabha itself, we will table the CAG report which contains details of AAP-da's scams," PM Modi promised.

The prime minister reiterated his commitment to the national capital's development, saying, "I guarantee that the BJP government will not leave any stone unturned in Delhi's progress."

He called for a government that focuses on coordination rather than confrontation. "Delhi does not need a government that thrives on conflict, but one that ensures solutions to all problems," PM Modi stressed.

.