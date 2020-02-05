Nobody Is Calling Arvind Kejriwal A 'Terrorist', Says BJP's Manoj Tiwari

BJP's Manoj Tiwari admitted that slogans like "goli maaro" should not have been used.

The BJP's Manoj Tiwari today admitted that slogans like "goli maaro" -- used by some of his partymen against those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act -- should not have been raised. But the actions of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were more "condemnable", he added, citing the shooter at Shaheen Bagh, who, the police now say, belongs to Chief Minister's Aam Aadmi Party.

He also denied that the Chief Minister has been called a "terrorist" by his partymen, and underscored his alleged complicity in the protests through his actions.

"Slogans like 'Goli maaro' should not be used. It is not correct. For criminals and anti-nationals the judicial system is there," Mr Tiwari told NDTV today.

"But to use the opportunity and make your party worker fire shots in the air is even more condemnable," he added.

The BJP and AAP, bitter rivals for the mandate of Delhi, have been pointing fingers at each other since the police statement last evening.

While AAP has maintained that the police was carrying out the orders of the home ministry headed by Union minister Amit Shah, the BJP said the police investigation proved what they have been saying -- that Mr Kejriwal and his party have been complicit in the anti-CAA protests.

A section of BJP leaders, including Union minister Prakash Javadekar, have said the Chief Minister is a terrorist.

Mr Tiwari, however, denied that was the case.

"Nobody is calling Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist... But he is supporting or taking no action against those who are openly propagating hate and saying slogans that are anti-India," Mr Tiwari told NDTV.

He also criticised the Chief Minister for not going to Shaheen Bagh to reassure the protesters about the citizenship law.

"If he says I didn't bring the law, so I won't go, that is extremely sad and shows that he is incompetent and inadequate as a chief minister. Here your state is stressed and troubled, and you are sitting in an air conditioned room and saying 'I won't go'," Mr Tiwari said.

Mr Kejriwal, he said, was not "tested" in 2015, but now that he is, the outcome of the assembly elections will be different.