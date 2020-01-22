Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Care For Delhi Like Elder Son', Others Would End Progress

Delhi Election 2020: Arvind Kejriwal appealed to voters of all opposition parties to vote for AAP

Calling himself the "elder son" of Delhi, national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today that if anyone else was voted in Delhi, the condition of the schools and hospitals will become bad again, which he had "improved" in the last five years.

Addressing a roadshow in Delhi's Badli area, along with sitting MLA Rajesh Yadav, Mr Kejriwal said the people of Delhi have suffered enough and it was only after he came to power that the schools and hospitals in the city started seeing improvements.

"We have done a lot in five years. I cared for Delhi as an elder son. I urge you all to vote for AAP so that the development works are not stalled," he said in his address.

Mr Kejriwal urged people from "other parties" to not break the development of Delhi by voting for someone else.

"If someone else came to power, the condition of school and hospitals will become bad again. You all should vote for the development and those working for it," he alleged.

He said confidently that he knows that the people of Delhi this time will vote for the development of schools and hospitals.

Mr Kejriwal took a jibe at the Centre for inflation, saying it has became difficult for a common man to run his household.

"I feel good that in such a situation, we are able to provide some relief to the common man," he said.

