'Choice Is Yours': AAP, BJP Vote For Comparison Posts Before Delhi Polls

Delhi election 2020: AAP faces a stiff challenge from the BJP this time.

With less than a week to go for the Delhi polls, the opposition BJP and the ruling AAP have sharpened their attacks on each other on social media.

The two parties took to Twitter on Monday, posting comparisons between each other. The AAP posted the difference between the campaign agendas of the two parties, accusing the BJP of focusing on divisive issues while it stressed on development. The BJP meanwhile shared a side-by-side video clip of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and their comments about people from Bihar.

Choice is yours. Vote wisely.



Hate Speech vs Good Governance. pic.twitter.com/Kd42zBxbzB — Aam Aadmi Party Delhi (@AAPDelhi) February 3, 2020

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP or Aam Aadmi Party, which won a huge 67 out 70 seats in the last Delhi elections, is facing a stiff challenge this time from the BJP this time. Voting for the elections will be held on February 8 with results due three days later.

Mr Kejriwal is banking on a plethora of populist measures, including free Wi-Fi and electricity and water subsidies, to retain power in the national capital. The AAP is also hoping that its work in transforming government schools - state-run schools in Delhi have been ranked among the best in the country in the past year - and improving healthcare access will convince people to vote for them.

Earlier this month, the Chief Minister announced a "10-point guarantee card" that promised free power, 24-hour drinking water on tap and a world-class education to every child.

The BJP, meanwhile, is counting on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal and a slew of measures introduced by the central government like the scrapping of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and the introduction of the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

The BJP hopes to tap into its momentum from the Lok Sabha elections when it won all seven parliamentary seats in Delhi and capitalise on any resentment against the Arvind Kejriwal government. The party has not named any chief ministerial face yet.