Delhi Economic Survey: Tax Collection Rises 36%, Per Capita Income Up 14.18%

Government has been working to transform Delhi into a world-class city, the Economic Survey said.

The per capita income of Delhi rose by 14.18 per cent to Rs 4,44,768 in 2022-23 at current prices compared to Rs 3,89,529 in 2021-22, according to the Delhi's Economic Survey tabled in the assembly on Monday.

The per capita income of Delhi has been around 2.6 times higher compared to the national average, both at current and constant prices. It was Rs 3,31,112 in 2020-21.

The tax collection of the Delhi government registered a "tremendous" growth rate of 36 per cent during 2021-22 (provisional) as compared to the negative growth of 19.53 per cent in 2020-21 due to COVID-19 pandemic, the survey tabled by state finance minister Kailash Gahlot said.

However, the AAP government's outstanding debt rose to Rs 41,481.50 crore as of March 31, 2022, from Rs 29,608.27 crore in 2011-12, the survey stated.

"Overall economic activity in Delhi has recovered faster compared to the national level, past the pre-pandemic levels. In the years 2021-22 and 2022-23, a sharp recovery of real GSDP of Delhi with a growth of 9.14 per cent and 9.18 per cent, respectively is based on a low base effect and inherent strengths of the economy," it said.

The advance estimate of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of Delhi at current prices during 2022-23 is likely to attain a level of Rs 10,43,759 crore, showing a growth rate of 15.38 per cent over 2021-22.

The Advance Estimate of GSDP of Delhi at constant prices during 2022-23 was recorded at Rs 6,52,649 crore, showing a growth rate of 9.18 per cent over 2021-22, it said.

The city's economy is predominantly service sector-oriented with its share of contribution to Gross State Value Added (at current prices) at 84.84 per cent during 2022-23 followed by the contribution of the secondary sector at 12.53 per cent and the primary sector at 2.63 per cent.

Delhi has maintained its revenue surplus that increased to Rs 3,270 crore during 2021-22 (provisional) as compared to Rs 1,450 crore in 2020-21, stated the economic survey. Delhi's revenue surplus was 0.36 per cent of GSDP during 2021-22 and 0.73 per cent during 2022-23 (budgetary estimate), it said.

Delhi government has been working with an aim to transform Delhi into a world-class city and to fulfill the aspiration of its citizens by making it an inclusive, equitable and livable global city, said the report.

The transport sector has been allocated a major share of about 20 per cent of the total budget allocation of schemes, programmes and projects, followed by education, 17 per cent on water supply and sanitation, 15 per cent and medical and public health, 13 per cent, in 2022-23, it added.

