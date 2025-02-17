"Never Felt Like This": Delhi Residents On Strong Earthquake Tremors

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the richter scale hit Delhi-NCR this morning with many residents rushing out of their houses. According to National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt across north India, with Delhi as the epicentre. The depth of the quake was just 5 km.

So far there are no reports of injuries or casualties.

In a post on X, The Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" It also urged citizens to call on the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.

A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station said he felt like as if a train has crashed or a bridge collapsed. "I was in the waiting lounge. All rushed out from there. It felt as if any bridge or something had collapsed...", he said while speaking to the news agency ANI. Follow Delhi Earthquake Live Updates here

A resident of Ghaziabad said he has never felt anything like this before. "Tremors were so strong. Felt like a train was moving nearby. Everything was shaking. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking...", he said.

Naresh Kumar, a resident of West Delhi, said this was the first time that he had experienced such a strong tremor.

Another passenger waiting for his train at New Delhi railway station says, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed."

At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish said his payment counter started shaking, everybody around was screaming. "It was strong, the payment counter also started shaking. Everything was shaking, customers started screaming."

Delhi is prone to earthquakes and is located in a high seismic zone (zone IV) of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zonation map.