An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake's depth was just 5 km with Delhi as its epicenter. Strong tremors were also felt in some parts of North India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the residents of Delhi and nearby areas to stay calm and follow safety precautions. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he wrote in a post on X.
The Delhi Police have urged citizens to call the emergency 112 helpline for help.
Here are the latest updates on earthquake in Delhi today:
People rush out of homes as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR— NDTV (@ndtv) February 17, 2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges residents to 'stay calm and stay alert'
NDTV's @pallavabagla reports#earthquake #earthquakeindelhi pic.twitter.com/1p2tVWJ2LZ
"Call 112 in case of emergencies": Delhi Police
The Delhi police in a post on X hoped all the residents of the national capital are safe. they also urged citizens to call the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies.
We hope you all are safe, Delhi !— Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 17, 2025
For any emergency help #Dial112 .#Earthquake
"Never Felt Like This": Delhi Residents On Strong Earthquake Tremors
An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the richter scale hit Delhi-NCR this morning with many residents rushing out of their houses. According to National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt across north India, with Delhi as the epicentre. The depth of the quake was just 5 km.
So far there are no reports of injuries or casualties.
The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.
"Stay calm, follow safety precautions": PM Modi to residents after earthquake in Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the residents of Delhi and nearby areas to stay calm and follow safety precautions.
"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he wrote in a post on X.
Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2025
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi, Strong Tremors Felt Across North India
Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas at 5:36 am today after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the national capital.
The National Centre for Seismology, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, said in an update that tremors were felt across north India, with Delhi as the epicentre. The quake's depth was just 5 km.
Earthquake epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan: Official
The epicentre of the earthquake was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan - a region that has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years, an official told news agency PTI.
The region had recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015.
People rush out of homes as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR
People rushed out of their houses as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR today morning. The earthquake's magnitude was 4.0 and its depth was just 5 km with Delhi as its epicenter.
Why Delhi is prone to earthquakes
Delhi is located in zone IV which has fairly high seismicity where the general occurrence of earthquakes is of 5-6 magnitude, a few of magnitude 6-7, and occasionally of 7-8 magnitude. Delhi thus lies among the high-risk areas.
Seismicity in North India, including the Himalayas, is due to the collision of the Indian plate with the Eurasian plate. These colliding plates flex, storing energy like a spring, and when the plate's margin finally slips to release energy, an earthquake results.
Delhi earthquake: 4.0 magnitude, 5 km depth
EQ of M: 4.0, On: 17/02/2025 05:36:55 IST, Lat: 28.59 N, Long: 77.16 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: New Delhi, Delhi.— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 17, 2025
For more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5gCOtjdtw0 @DrJitendraSingh @OfficeOfDrJS @Ravi_MoES @Dr_Mishra1966 @ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/yG6inf3UnK
"Pray everyone is safe": Atishi reacts to earthquake in Delhi
Delhi's caretaker Chief Minister Atishi on Monday reacted to the earthquake in Delhi and its adjoining areas. "A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe," she said.
दिल्ली में अभी एक ज़ोर का भूकंप आया। भगवान से प्रार्थना करती हूँ कि सब सुरक्षित होंगे। https://t.co/rOU2x0Odtk— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) February 17, 2025
"Entire building was shaking": Ghaziabad resident on earthquake tremors
A resident of Ghaziabad, which is around 35 kms from Delhi, said the earthquake tremors were very strong.
"Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking," he said.
#WATCH | A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas | A resident of Ghaziabad says, "Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking..." pic.twitter.com/e2DoZNpuGx— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025
"Felt like a train going on high speed": Passenger on Delhi earthquake
As a 4.0 earthquake hit Delhi-NCR, a passenger at the New Delhi Railway station said, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed."
#WATCH | A 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted the national capital and surrounding areas | A passenger awaiting his train at New Delhi railway station says, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed." pic.twitter.com/ni6BOaUYUq— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025
"Everything was shaking": Vendor at New Delhi Railway station recounts earthquake
A vendor at the New Delhi Railway station recounted the earthquake today saying that everything around him was shaking.
"It was barely for two seconds...Everything started shaking, the customers were screaming," he said.
#WATCH | An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 jolts the national capital and surrounding areas | At New Delhi railway station, a vendor Anish says, "Everything was shaking...customers started screaming..." pic.twitter.com/cSgt2BZaS5— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2025
Earthquske in Delhi today: 4.0 Magnitude quake hits Capital
An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake's depth was just 5 km with Delhi as its epicenter.