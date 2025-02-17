Advertisement
5 minutes ago
New Delhi:

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake's depth was just 5 km with Delhi as its epicenter. Strong tremors were also felt in some parts of North India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the residents of Delhi and nearby areas to stay calm and follow safety precautions. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he wrote in a post on X.

The Delhi Police have urged citizens to call the emergency 112 helpline for help.

Here are the latest updates on earthquake in Delhi today:

Feb 17, 2025 07:40 (IST)
Feb 17, 2025 07:38 (IST)
"Call 112 in case of emergencies": Delhi Police

The Delhi police in a post on X hoped all the residents of the national capital are safe. they also urged citizens to call the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies.

Feb 17, 2025 07:36 (IST)
"Never Felt Like This": Delhi Residents On Strong Earthquake Tremors

An earthquake measuring 4.0 on the richter scale hit Delhi-NCR this morning with many residents rushing out of their houses. According to National Centre for Seismology, tremors were felt across north India, with Delhi as the epicentre. The depth of the quake was just 5 km.

So far there are no reports of injuries or casualties.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.

Feb 17, 2025 07:07 (IST)
"Stay calm, follow safety precautions": PM Modi to residents after earthquake in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the residents of Delhi and nearby areas to stay calm and follow safety precautions.

"Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he wrote in a post on X.

Feb 17, 2025 07:01 (IST)
4.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi, Strong Tremors Felt Across North India

Strong tremors were felt in Delhi and its adjoining areas at 5:36 am today after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the national capital.

The National Centre for Seismology, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, said in an update that tremors were felt across north India, with Delhi as the epicentre. The quake's depth was just 5 km.

Feb 17, 2025 06:58 (IST)
Earthquake epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan: Official

The epicentre of the earthquake was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan - a region that has been experiencing smaller, low-magnitude quakes once every two to three years, an official told news agency PTI. 

The region had recorded an earthquake of 3.3 magnitude in 2015.

Feb 17, 2025 06:56 (IST)
People rush out of homes as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR

People rushed out of their houses as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR today morning. The earthquake's magnitude was 4.0 and its depth was just 5 km with Delhi as its epicenter.


Feb 17, 2025 06:51 (IST)
Why Delhi is prone to earthquakes

Delhi is located in zone IV which has fairly high seismicity where the general occurrence of earthquakes is of 5-6 magnitude, a few of magnitude 6-7, and occasionally of 7-8 magnitude. Delhi thus lies among the high-risk areas.

Seismicity in North India, including the Himalayas, is due to the collision of the Indian plate with the Eurasian plate. These colliding plates flex, storing energy like a spring, and when the plate's margin finally slips to release energy, an earthquake results.

Feb 17, 2025 06:47 (IST)
Delhi earthquake: 4.0 magnitude, 5 km depth

Feb 17, 2025 06:46 (IST)
"Pray everyone is safe": Atishi reacts to earthquake in Delhi

Delhi's caretaker Chief Minister Atishi on Monday reacted to the earthquake in Delhi and its adjoining areas. "A strong earthquake just hit Delhi. I pray to God that everyone is safe," she said.

Feb 17, 2025 06:43 (IST)
"Entire building was shaking": Ghaziabad resident on earthquake tremors

A resident of Ghaziabad, which is around 35 kms from Delhi, said the earthquake tremors were very strong.

"Tremors were so strong. I have never felt like this ever before. The entire building was shaking," he said.

Feb 17, 2025 06:41 (IST)
"Felt like a train going on high speed": Passenger on Delhi earthquake

As a 4.0 earthquake hit Delhi-NCR, a passenger at the New Delhi Railway station said, "It was for a lesser time, but the intensity was so high. It felt like any train has come with a very high speed."

Feb 17, 2025 06:39 (IST)
"Everything was shaking": Vendor at New Delhi Railway station recounts earthquake

A vendor at the New Delhi Railway station recounted the earthquake today saying that everything around him was shaking.

"It was barely for two seconds...Everything started shaking, the customers were screaming," he said.

Feb 17, 2025 06:33 (IST)
Earthquske in Delhi today: 4.0 Magnitude quake hits Capital

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake's depth was just 5 km with Delhi as its epicenter.


