An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit Delhi and its adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) on Monday morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, the quake's depth was just 5 km with Delhi as its epicenter. Strong tremors were also felt in some parts of North India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the residents of Delhi and nearby areas to stay calm and follow safety precautions. "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation," he wrote in a post on X.

The Delhi Police have urged citizens to call the emergency 112 helpline for help.

Here are the latest updates on earthquake in Delhi today: