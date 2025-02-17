Strong Earthquake In Delhi-NCR Sparks Meme Fest

An earthquake of 4.0-magnitude struck the national capital today, strong tremors of which were felt in its adjoining areas. The National Centre for Seismology said in an update that tremors were felt across north India, with Delhi as the epicentre. The quake's depth was just 5 km.

The earthquake has sparked a meme fest on social media with internet users saying that they woke up without an alarm today.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the residents of Delhi and nearby areas to "stay calm" and follow safety precautions.

In a post on X, The Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" It also urged citizens to call on the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies.

Delhi is prone to earthquakes as it is located in a high seismic zone (zone IV) of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zonation map.