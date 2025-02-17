Delhi Earthquake Today: How To Remain Safe During And After Earthquake

Residents of Delhi-NCR felt a strong earthquake this morning. According to the National Center for Seismology, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the national capital around 5:36 am.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" It also urged citizens to call on the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies. Follow Delhi Earthquake Live Updates here

What To Do Before An Earthquake

One must always have a disaster emergency kit ready. Which includes:

Battery operated torch with extra batteries

Battery operated radio

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food (dry items) and water (packed and sealed)

Candles and matches in a waterproof container

Knife

Chlorine tablets or powdered water purifiers

Can opener.

Essential medicines

Cash and credit cards

Thick ropes and cords

Sturdy shoes

What To Do During An Earthquake

Stay as safe as possible during an earthquake. Be aware that some earthquakes are actually foreshocks and a larger earthquake might occur. Minimise your movements to a few steps that reach a nearby safe place and stay indoors until the shaking has stopped and you are sure exiting is safe.

If Indoors

Drop to the ground; take a cover by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and hold on until the shaking stops. If there is no table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.

Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table or even under a bed.

Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).

Stay in bed if you are there when the earthquake strikes. Hold on and protect your head with a pillow, unless you are under a heavy light fixture that could fall. In that case, move to the nearest safe place.

Use a doorway for shelter only if it is in close proximity to you and if you know it is a strongly supported, load bearing doorway.

Stay inside until the shaking stops and it is safe to go outside. Research has shown that most injuries occur when people inside buildings attempt to move to a different location inside the building or try to leave.

Be aware that the electricity may go out or the sprinkler systems or fire alarms may turn on.

If Outdoors

Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.

If you are in open space, stay there until the shaking stops. The greatest danger exists directly outside buildings; at exits; and alongside exterior walls. Most earthquake-related casualties result from collapsing walls, flying glass, and falling objects.

If In A Moving Vehicle

Stop as quickly as safety permits and stay in the vehicle. Avoid stopping near or under buildings, trees, overpasses, and utility wires.

Proceed cautiously once the earthquake has stopped. Avoid roads, bridges, or ramps that might have been damaged by the earthquake.

If Trapped Under Debris

Do not light a match.

Do not move about or kick up dust.

Cover your mouth with a handkerchief or clothing.

Tap on a pipe or wall so rescuers can locate you. Use a whistle if one is available. Shout only as a last resort. Shouting can cause you to inhale dangerous amounts of dust.

Delhi is prone to earthquakes as it is located in a high seismic zone (zone IV) of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seismic zonation map.