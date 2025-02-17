Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

PM Modi Urges "Calm" After 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi, Tremors Felt In NCR

Delhi Earthquake Today: PM Modi assured people that the officials are keeping a close watch on the situation. He posted on X:

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
PM Modi Urges "Calm" After 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi, Tremors Felt In NCR
Delhi Earthquake Today: The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents to rush out.
New Delhi:

After a strong earthquake struck Delhi and its adjoining areas early this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the residents to "stay calm and follow the safety precautions".

PM Modi assured people that the officials are keeping a close watch on the situation. He posted on X:

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the national capital around 5:36 am.

An official told the news agency PTI, that the epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi.

The official also added that a loud sound was heard when the earthquake hit Delhi.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" It also urged citizens to call on the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.

Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said a "strong earthquake just hit" Delhi and prayed that everyone was safe.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Earthquake Today, PM Modi, PM Modi On Delhi Earthquake
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now