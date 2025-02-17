PM Modi Urges "Calm" After 4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Delhi, Tremors Felt In NCR

After a strong earthquake struck Delhi and its adjoining areas early this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the residents to "stay calm and follow the safety precautions".

PM Modi assured people that the officials are keeping a close watch on the situation. He posted on X:

Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 17, 2025

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the nodal agency of the Government of India for monitoring earthquake activity in the country, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake struck the national capital around 5:36 am.

An official told the news agency PTI, that the epicentre was near Durgabai Deshmukh College of Special Education in Dhaula Kuan, Delhi.

The official also added that a loud sound was heard when the earthquake hit Delhi.

In a post on X, the Delhi Police said, "We hope you all are safe, Delhi!" It also urged citizens to call on the emergency 112 helpline for emergencies.

The strong tremors triggered by the earthquake prompted residents of several high-rise buildings in Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad to rush out.

Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said a "strong earthquake just hit" Delhi and prayed that everyone was safe.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties.