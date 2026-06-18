Delhi Doctor Kills Househelp Over "Black Magic", Cops Say He Was "Depressed"

A doctor has been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning his 45-year-old househelp with a bat and then stabbing her with a knife at his house in Delhi's upscale Mount Kailash area.

The body of the victim, identified as Meena, worked as a domestic help and was found lying in a pool of blood on the rooftop of a building near the doctor, Manish Gupta's house. When the police reached the spot around 11:36 am after receiving information about the incident, they found Gupta sitting next to the victim's body.

According to the police, Meena's body bore multiple injuries.

Subsequently, cops detained Gupta and questioned him, where he confessed to the murder.

The doctor told the police that he first struck the househelp with a bat and then attacked her with a knife. She died on the spot.

During interrogation, Gupta claimed that he committed the crime because the househelp practiced black magic, causing disturbance of peace in the house. He claimed that his entire family was distressed due to the black magic, officials said.

However, the police said that Gupta is continuously giving different statements.

The doctor had been suffering from depression for a long time, officials said.

An investigation is also underway to determine the exact relationship between the doctor and the victim and to determine whether there was a dispute between them.

The Delhi Police have also called a crime team to the scene.

The murder weapons - the bat and the knife - have been recovered, and the police are examining footage from nearby CCTV cameras.

The doctor is currently in police custody, and a case has been filed under murder charges against him.