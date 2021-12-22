Delhi Court Shooting: Gunmen Trained For A Month To Pass Off As Lawyers

Gangster Jitender Gogi was shot during a court hearing. File

The two men who shot dead a gangster during a court hearing in Delhi this September were trained for a month in the mannerisms of lawyers, a probe into the incident has revealed.

Gangster Jitender Gogi was shot while he was being produced in Delhi's Rohini court on September 24. The shooters from a rival gang, who were dressed as lawyers, were gunned down by security personnel, but not before they had pumped three bullets into Gogi. He was declared dead at the hospital.

A shocking video of the incident showed lawyers and others running for cover as gunshots rang through the air.

In its 111-page chargesheet that details the planning behind the attack, Delhi Police has said the shooters from gangster Tillu's gang were trained for a month in the body language of lawyers, sources said.

The shooters were trained at the Haiderpur home of Umang, one of the accused in the case. The chargesheet, sources said, states that the planning for the shooting was done by gang leader Tillu from inside Mandoli jail.

Umang, who holds an LLB degree, has been arrested. According to police, he revealed during questioning that he met one Umesh Kala about one-and-a-half years ago at Rohini court and remained in touch with him, sources said.

It was Kala who connected him with Tillu and the shooters - Jagdeep and Rahul - were sent to Umang on August 23, the police chargesheet says, according to sources.

Tillu had asked Umang to train the shooters in the mannerisms of lawyers and evidence pointing to this was found in footage at a CCTV camera at this Haiderpur home, the chargesheet says, according to sources.

Umang and Jagdeep conducted a recce of security arrangements when Gogi was presented at a Panipat court in a murder case, the chargesheet says, according to sources.

A day before the shooting, the two collected the weapons from one Rakesh Tajpuriya at Murthal, the sources said, adding that they took lawyers' robes from a man near AIIMS.

The weapons, the chargesheet says, were arranged by Naveen, an aide of dreaded gangster Neeraj Bawana, sources said, adding that it was Naveen who told Tillu the date for Gogi's hearing at the Rohini court.

A shooter from Nepal was brought in for the shooting, the chargesheet says, but he was pulled out at the last moment as he did not look convincing in the lawyer's robes, sources said.

On learning that both shooters had been gunned down, Umang panicked and hid the CCTV DVR inside the chimney in his kitchen, the chargesheet says, according to sources.

Police have said nine phone numbers, including an international connection, were used in the planning and that all conversations took place over WhatsApp and Signal, the sources said.