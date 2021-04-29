Arvind Kejriwal: ''Took Second Dose Of Covid Vaccine Today''

Arvind Kejriwal tweeted that he took his second shot of Covid vaccine today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday and urged everyone eligible to get themselves inoculated. The chief minister, who has a history of diabetes, was administered the first dose of the vaccine at the LNJP Hospital in the city on March 4.

"I took my second dose of vaccine today. I urge everyone, whoever is eligible, to get vaccinated," Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet after getting the shot.

The registration process for the vaccination of people in the 18 to 44 age group under the third phase of the Covid inoculation drive has begun in the national capital. The Delhi government recently gave its approval for the purchase of 1.34 crore Covvaccine doses.

Mr Kejriwal is scheduled to chair a meeting later this evening on the third phase of the vaccination drive that is slated to roll out from May 1. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain and senior officers will attend the meeting, according to officials.