Delhi Cops Record Statement Of Shraddha Walkar's Friend In Maharashtra

Aftab Poonawala allegedly murdered his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar

A team of Delhi Police on Friday recorded the statement of murder victim Shraddha Walkar's close friend in her hometown of Vasai in Maharashtra.

A four-member team of police from the national capital visited Manikpur police station in Vasai, near Mumbai, and recorded the statement of Laxman Nadar, Walkar's friend, said a local official.

They will also record the statements of local police officials who had recorded the missing person complaint lodged by Walkar's father and questioned her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, who is now accused of murdering her.

Poonawala's family members left their Vasai flat 15 days ago when the heinous murder came to light. Poonawala, yet to be arrested then, had visited Vasai to help his family with the shifting, the police official said.

His relatives too would be questioned, the official added.

"It is Delhi police's case, we will provide them all necessary assistance," said a senior official of the Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate.

According to Delhi Police, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27), on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city.

