4 Arrests, 3 States, Online Radicalisation: Delhi Cops Bust Terror Module

In a coordinated intelligence-led operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four radicalised men on Saturday from Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar in connection with a terror module inspired by extremist ideology and online radicalisation networks.

While speaking to NDTV, DCP Special Cell Praveen Kumar Tripathi said that the accused were influenced by narratives advocating the formation of a "Khurasan-based lashkar" and the establishment of a caliphate and were preparing for participation in "Ghazwa-e-Hind" while also attempting to radicalise others through encrypted digital platforms.

Further commenting on it, the officer said, "An FIR has been registered at Special Cell Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023. We have also recovered material suspected to be used in the preparation of an IED, along with mobile phones and digital devices used for communication."

The arrested accused have been identified as Mosaib Ahmad alias Sonu alias Kalam from Thane, Mohammad Hammad from Mumbai, Sheikh Imran from Bhubaneswar, and Mohammad Sohail from Bihar's Katihar.

Police officials stated that the module operated through closed encrypted social media groups where discussions reportedly centred on violent extremism, recruitment, and fundraising. The accused are also alleged to have attempted crowd-funding through QR codes and bank accounts in the name of ideological activities.

Investigators further stated that some members were allegedly involved in collecting locally sourced materials for assembling an IED, while others focused on recruitment, training plans, and propaganda dissemination. One accused is also believed to have conducted recee of sensitive locations in Delhi, including Red Fort and India Gate, during December 2025.

During questioning, police said the accused were found to be influenced by a mix of online ideological content and sermons from multiple religious speakers, including Zakir Naik, which investigators are examining as part of the broader radicalisation pathway assessment.

Officials added that the module was at a developing stage but showed indications of coordination across states with intent to expand its network.

Further investigation is underway to trace financial transactions, digital links, and possible external contacts connected to the group.