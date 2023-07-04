Delhi Cops Bust NEET Racket, 7 Lakh Offered To Take Test For Someone Else

The police have also seized a laptop and mobile phones from the accused.

The Delhi Police today busted a gang involved in rigging the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). The gang allegedly used to make its members take exams in place of others in exchange for Rs 7 lakh.

According to the police, the gang was led by Naresh Bishroi, a second-year student at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. Bishroi is alleged to have lured many students at AIIMS into the gang by promising them money. He then arranged for first-year students at the institute to appear in the NEET exam held across the country in place of other candidates.

The police have arrested four members of the gang so far, including Bishroi, Sanju Yadav, Mahavir, and Jitendra. Bishroi was arrested while he was appearing for his second-year examination while Sanju, a first-year Radiology student at AIIMS Delhi, was caught in the act, writing the NEET exam in place of another. Similarly, Mahavir and Jitendra, also students at AIIMS Delhi, were arrested in Nagpur.

The police have also seized a laptop and mobile phones from the accused.

During interrogation, Bishroi revealed that he charged Rs 7 lakh from each student whose exam he rigged. The police are now investigating the matter and trying to find out if there are any other students involved in the racket.