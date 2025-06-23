Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Meets Maulana Azad Hospital Doctors, Orders Renovation Of Existing Hostels

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday ordered immediate renovation of hostels in the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) after a meeting with students as she slammed the previous government over the poor state of facilities at the institution.

The discussion with MAMC students at the Delhi Secretariat focused on key concerns such as the dilapidated condition of hostels, campus security, poor lighting, shortage of security personnel, illegal encroachments, and the need to ensure a fear-free environment for students, an official statement said.

Gupta directed all concerned officials to take immediate and concrete measures. Senior officials from the Health Department, Public Works Department (PWD), college administration, and student union representatives were present during the meeting, it said.

Last week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, along with Gupta and Health Minister Pankaj Singh, chaired a meeting to review the security and other infrastructure in MAMC, Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, and the Guru Nanak Eye Centre Complex situated in the heart of the national capital.

During the meeting it was found that there were lapses in the security of the students and doctors and there was an acute shortage of accommodation.

Civil infrastructure is in shambles in these hospitals and there is a severe lack of space due to encroachments, officials had informed the LG in the meeting.

Gupta met the doctors on Monday at Delhi Secretariat.

"I am shocked at the irresponsibility of the previous educated governments. It's appalling to see the poor state of such a prestigious institution like Maulana Azad Medical College and the condition of the students studying here," she said.

Students highlighted the poor condition of hostel walls and ceilings, which pose a risk to life and safety, the statement said, adding that the lack of adequate lighting at night inside the campus also makes it unsafe.

Female students particularly raised concerns over the shortage of security guards, insufficient facilities, and an unsafe environment. Encroachments within the campus were also reported as a daily obstacle.

Expressing deep concern over the state of MAMC hostels, Gupta said that the seven hostels built between 1966 and 1990 were designed for only 1,200 students. Currently around 3,200 students are residing there in extremely cramped and substandard conditions with eight beds in a room, shared cupboards and no provision for basic amenities like study tables.

She termed this situation as "gravely concerning" and indicative of the severe negligence and lack of accountability on the part of previous governments.

Gupta directed PWD officials to immediately begin repair and renovation work of the hostels to improve living conditions. She further directed that high-intensity LED street lights be installed across the campus to enhance night-time safety, the statement added.

Additionally, 24x7 CCTV surveillance and increased deployment of security personnel will strengthen overall security. A special drive will be launched to ensure smoother movement and a safer environment within the campus.

She also directed to expedite plan for an additional hostel which has been pending for long time. Gupta directed officials to submit progress reports every 15 days to ensure regular monitoring and accountability.

She also said that she will personally visit the MAMC campus to inspect the situation and engage directly with students. "Students of prestigious institutions like MAMC are our future, and we will extend every possible support to them," Gupta added. PTI SLB SLB OZ OZ

