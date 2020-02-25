Plea In Supreme Court Claims Kapil Mishra Incited Violence

The top court also slated to hear petitions seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh (File)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a plea filed by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and others seeking registration of First Information Reports in connection with the spurt in violence in Delhi over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

The plea also cited BJP leader Kapil Mishra's tweet and held him responsible for inciting and orchestrating the violence.

This application was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph. The bench agreed to hear the matter on Wednesday.

The plea was filed by advocate Mehmood Pracha on behalf of Mr Habibullah and Mr Azad. "On the night of February 23, a member of the party in power at the Centre, Kapil Mishra, who is known for making speeches to instigate crowds into violence and vandalism, carried out a pro-CAA rally next to the Maujpur-Babarpur Metro Station, which is 2 kms away from the peaceful protest that was going on at Jaffrabad", said the plea, blaming Mr Mishra for the violence citing media reports.

The top court is also slated to hear on Wednesday two separate petitions seeking removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh. This plea has been tagged with this matter.

The plea said Mr Mishra initially gathered his supporters and started raising violence-inciting slogans. Then, in an orchestrated move, he left the place after having incited the crowd, "after which violence erupted in Jaffrabad and the peaceful protesters were forced to run for safety."

The plea also contended that persons hurt in the attack on the night of February 23 had filed complaints with the police, but no action has been taken by the police against these perpetrators. The plea claimed unrest has escalated throughout the day with horrific incidents of violence and arson.

"As per various reports, anti-social elements from the surrounding villages of UP have entered Delhi in buses and trucks and have been attacking the residents of Delhi and the peaceful protesters. The police are refusing to register any FIRs against the attackers", said the plea.

The plea said that open threats have given to the women protesters at Shaheen Bagh claiming they will meet the same fate as that meted out to peaceful women protesters at Jaffrabad and Chandbagh.

The plea said Mr Mishra incited violence and social activist Bahadur Abbas Naqvi have also sought direction to authorities to ensure safety of women sitting in protest against the CAA at Shaheen Bagh and other places in the national capital.

The plea urged the top court to provide adequate security for safety of the women at Shaheen Bagh and other places in Delhi.

