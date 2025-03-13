Delhi Chief Minister's Office Gets Control Of Its Official X Account

Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday said that its official X handle, which "was not properly handed over" to the incoming BJP government by the AAP dispensation, has now been restored.

A controversy erupted last month as the CMO Delhi X handle was renamed "KejriwalAtWork", days after the BJP won the Assembly polls held on February 5.

The BJP came to power in Delhi in the results announced on February 8, winning 48 of the 70 Assembly seats. Rekha Gupta became the new chief minister.

The BJP had accused the AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal of "hijacking" the official CMO social media account and demanded Lt Governor V K Saxena's intervention.

In a post on X on Thursday, the Rekha Gupta-led Chief Minister's Office said, "We want to inform the people of Delhi that the previous government had not handed over the @CMODelhi handle properly. Under the rules of X, this handle has now come under the control of the Chief Minister's Office. It will now share important information of the Chief Minister's Office." Earlier, the CMO had written to X, seeking restoration of the official handle to it.

हम दिल्लीवासियों को सूचित करना चाहते हैं कि पूर्ववर्ती सरकार ने @CMODelhi हैंडल सही तरीके से नहीं सौंपा था। एक्स के नियमों के तहत अब यह हैंडल मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय के नियंत्रण में आ गया है। अब यहां से मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय की जरूरी जानकारी साझा की जाएगी।



धन्यवाद। — CMO Delhi (@CMODelhi) March 13, 2025

The BJP had demanded legal action against former chief minister Kejriwal over the renaming of the CMO Delhi handle to "KejriwalAtWork" and using it for his personal posts.

Former chief minister and AAP leader Atishi had defended the move, saying X has a clear cut policy and legal guidelines of account ownership.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)