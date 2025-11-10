Delhi Red Fort Blast In Numbers

A powerful explosion near Delhi's Red Fort on Sunday evening sent shockwaves across the national capital. The blast, which triggered a massive fire and damaged multiple vehicles, led to a high alert across the city.

Here is all the information you need to know about the blast near one of India's most high-profile spots.

Casualties and Injuries

13 people were killed and 24 injured, further updates are awaited.

Time and Location

As per eyewitnesses, the blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car and took place around 7 pm near near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station, leaving mangled bodies and wrecked cars scattered in the area.

Vehicles and Property Damage

Visuals showed a van with its doors blown off, a completely mangled car, another with a smashed windscreen and crumpled bodies on the ground. Twenty-two cars were damaged in the blast.

Nearby shops and stalls also suffered partial damage due to the impact

Emergency Response

"A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate number 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station," the Delhi Fire Department said (Updates here).

"We got information that there was a blast in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station. We responded immediately, and seven units were sent to the spot. At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control," said Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik.

Statements By Eyewitnesses

Zeeshan, an auto driver who got injured due to the blast, said, "The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don't know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Hyundai car."

"One person's body was torn into pieces. I saw a hand on the road," he told NDTV in front of the Red Fort. "I can't describe it in words; it was a very strong explosion."

"I saw a huge fireball from the terrace of my house. There was a huge sound. The blast shook the windows of the buildings," said a witness.

“I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn't make out what it was; it was that loud,” said another.

Cause Of Blast

The nature of the blast is not known yet. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and taken stock of the situation

The Prime Minister has directed an in-depth investigation into all aspects of the incident, according to officials.