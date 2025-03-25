"You Made '<i>Sheeshmahal</i>', We Will...": BJP's Delhi Budget Jab At Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta fired 'sheeshmahal' jabs - a redux of barbs fired in campaigning for last month's Assembly election - at predecessor Arvind Kejriwal and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party Tuesday, as she presented her government's Rs 1 lakh crore budget for the city for 2025/26.

The reference to allegations Mr Kejriwal misused Rs 45 crore of taxpayers' money to refurbish his former residence - allegations that went a long way towards ensuring the Bharatiya Janata Party won the election - were not the only attacks. She also called him "Delhi's malik (owner)" and said he had promised to "transform it into London", but instead left behind traffic jams and incomplete projects.

"There is a lot of difference between us... you made promises, we will fulfil them. You abused other states' governments, we will work together. You made the 'sheeshmahal', we will build houses for the poor. You installed (gold) toilets worth lakhs, we will make toilets for the poor..." she declared.

Ms Gupta also announced plans to develop Delhi into a 'tourism hub' - with the Bharat Mandapam, a trade hall, on the list of tourist attractions, she said - for which Rs 177 crore is to be allocated.

#WATCH | #DelhiBudget2025 | CM Rekha Gupta says, "... There is a lot of difference between us and them (AAP)... You (AAP) made promises, we will fulfil them. You abused the governments of the other states, we will establish harmony and work together... You made 'Sheesh Mahal', we… pic.twitter.com/41fWqtK9Pm — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2025

"We will include 'sheeshmahal' on the circuit," she declared, "We will sell tickets and show people..."

Mr Kejriwal could not respond immediately as he was not in the House; the AAP boss lost his seat after a poor showing in the February election. The AAP, which won over 60 seats in 2015 and 2020, managed only 22 this time, and three-time MLA Mr Kejriwal lost his New Delhi seat.

The 'sheeshmahal' controversy was widely seen as a key reason for the AAP's defeat in last month's election, with the BJP hammering Mr Kejriwal and his party over the alleged corruption.

Ms Gupta has been leading that charge; on the day she was to be sworn in as Chief Minister, the BJP leader vowed to turn Mr Kejriwal's former residence - 6, Flagstaff Road - into a museum.

And, days later, her colleague Parvesh Varma - who defeated Mr Kejriwal to win the New Delhi seat - told reporters he would personally conduct a tour of the bungalow.

Fast-forward a month, and Ms Gupta's jabs in the Assembly today underscore the BJP's determination to use the 'sheeshmahal' controversy to keep its rivals on the backfoot.

With input from agencies

