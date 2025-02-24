"Guided Tour" Of 'Sheshmahal' Soon, Says BJP Amid Row Over Renovation

The BJP will take reporters on a "guided tour" inside 'Sheeshmahal' - the bungalow in Delhi where Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal lived when he was chief minister - days after the party returned to power in the national capital. The Flagstaff Road bungalow in Civil Lines had courted controversy in the run-up to the February elections over its luxurious renovations with the BJP calling out Mr Kejriwal over his claim of being an 'aam aadmi' (common man).

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, who had defeated Mr Kejriwal in recent elections, told reporters today that he would take reporters inside the bungalow to get a glimpse of how the previous AAP government used taxpayers' money to fund the luxurious life of the chief minister.

The term 'Sheeshmahal', a colloquial Hindi term for an opulent house, was coined by the BJP last year. Soon it became their most lethal weapon to level corruption charges against the AAP chief who had entered politics a decade ago with the image of an anti-corruption crusader.

The bungalow's makeover cost a whopping Rs 33 crore with the BJP alleging that the AAP had added extravagant amenities including a jacuzzi. The BJP had also shared some snapshots of the renovations.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva had alleged that four government properties were merged to turn it into a lavish complex spanning 50,000 sq metres. He has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena to cancel the merger.

The party, however, has gone ahead with a plan to take reporters inside after the February elections dealt a shock defeat to the AAP. Mr Kejriwal's party now sits in the opposition benches after finishing second to the BJP.

Mr Kejriwal lived in this bungalow during his tenure as the Chief Minister between 2015 and 2024. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is from the BJP, had decided not to stay here and a decision is yet to be taken about its future use.