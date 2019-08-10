Delhi Boy, 11, Sexually Abused By Senior In Dehradun Boarding School: Police

The boy was taken to a room by his senior, beaten up and then sexually abused, police said

An 11-year-old boy from Delhi has been allegedly sexually abused by his senior at a residential school in Dehradun, police said Saturday.

The incident took place on August 3 but came to light when the boy shared it with his parents and they lodged an FIR at Raipur police station in Dehradun on Friday, Station House Officer CB Singh said.

The boy was taken to a room by his senior, a student of class 10, beaten up and then sexually abused, he said.

The 15-year-old accused, who is from Haryana, was expelled after the school management came to know of the incident.

A case under section 377 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and investigations have begun, the official said, adding that the role of the school which did not immediately approach the police is also being probed.

